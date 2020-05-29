Joplin Reminding Residents to Stay in Contact with Utility Billing Division

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is reminding its citizens to be mindful of their utility bills and if needed, contact the appropriate department to establish billing or payment arrangements as necessary.

During this public health emergency, the City recognizes that some households may have experienced shifts in their incomes which can cause stress about the future. A.J. Whistler, Assistant Director of Finance. encourages everyone to stay in contact with the City about their financial commitments. By talking to an account specialist about your sewer and trash bill, City staff can discuss payment arrangements and note the efforts individuals can make during this difficult time.

“We understand that some may not be able to pay in full every month,” said Whistler “By contacting us and developing a plan on how to address payments, citizens are aware of the situation and won’t be surprised later, which can create more stress. Our staff will place notes in the file and work with the individual to ensure that they don’t reach a point that the amount becomes insurmountable.”

Residents can contact the City’s utility billing division at 417-627-2955. Please have your account information to give to the clerk for more efficient assistance.

As we all continue to focus on social distancing due to COVID-19, the City offers options to help citizens make their payments for monthly utility bills, including by phone, online or using drop box outside of City Hall. Envelopes are provided at the box and should be used with their payment of a check or money order and the statement stub to ensure that the proper account is credited.

Online payments are also an option for paying sewer and trash bills. To directly link to the site, go to www.joplinmo.org/payments. The site instructs the payee on how to complete the process of entering their billing information as well as their personal data needed to process their payment. The payment software program offers residents several options on their types of payments, including one-time payment or automatic monthly payments. The City does not assess a fee for online utility bill payments.

Leslie Haase, Finance Director, emphasized that the website is a secured site and the individual data will not be shared. “This option provides not only convenience without additional fees, but also security to those who choose to utilize it,” she said.

Residents are also welcome to mail their payment to the City of Joplin, Attn: Utility Billing, 602 South Main, Joplin, Mo., 64801. This address also appears in the bottom right corner of their statement.

“We understand this could be a difficult time for our citizens,” said Haase. “Our customer service representatives can help citizens with payment options or make payment arrangements should they be needed. The uncertainty of this virus can be stressful, and we don’t want to contribute any more hardship or worries on our citizens during this time.”

Citizens can be reassured that our City public health officials and other staff are monitoring the situation and will keep them informed with local updates as warranted. For more information about COVID-19, visit our website: www.joplinmo.org/coronavirus or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/ .