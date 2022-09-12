JOPLIN, Mo. — In Joplin, all 9/11 victims were remembered by their names.

The “VFW Post 534” held a ceremony to never forget the nearly 3,000 lives lost on that fateful day.

Each and every name was read out loud this morning by the Post Commander under the American flag.

It took several hours to read each name and honor each person lost that day.

“It was the first time since Pearl Harbor that our country was brought down to its knees. And we had thousands of innocent lives taken from us. The amount of loss that was taken, it caused a wave of sorrow across the world,” said Bruce Redden, Post Commander.

Later in the afternoon, the flag flew over Main Street at the Zora overpass.