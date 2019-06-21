Joplin Regional Community Foundation hands out grants to two organizations

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A newly formed organization in the Joplin area hands out $100,000 in grant money to two deserving organizations.

The Joplin Regional Community Foundation philanthropic society formed just last year. And Thursday, that group announced the selection of two nonprofits that help kids, as the vert first recipients of their fundraising efforts. Those winners of $50,000 each from the foundation are the Jasper County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, as well as a group of volunteers from the KCU Medical School.

“So what we felt was I think it was close votes, but we felt CASA and the program they brought in to make a difference and be an advocate for the children through the court system and then also KCUMB Joplin campus doing screening for all kids in the Joplin area, hopefully overtime expanding to Carl Junction and Webb City.” Bryan Vowels, Joplin Regional Community Foundation

Vowels says it was a difficult task to narrow down the list of 18 organizations that applied for the funding down to the two eventual winners.