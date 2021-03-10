Joplin Regional Airport seeing more travelers

JOPLIN, Mo. — 2020 totals at the Joplin Regional Airport show more and more passengers are returning to air travel.

The year ended with an average of about 4,000 passengers a month. That’s much lower than the start of 2020, when monthly numbers doubled that. But the pandemic dropped that to just 601 in April, leveling out to more stable numbers mid-Summer. The Airport Manager says he expects a very different year in 2021.

Steve Stockam, Joplin Airport Manager, said, “It’s kind of difficult to say this is what it’s going to be. And what is going to be today may be changing in 60 days.”

The airport ended 2020 with a total of 98,856 passengers.