Joplin reflects on impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JOPLIN, Mo. — You don’t have to have lived during the civil rights era to appreciate what Dr. Martin Luther King Junior accomplished before he was assassinated in 1968. A long time public servant is a perfect example.

Melodee Colbert-Kean served 14 years on the Joplin City Council. She was the first African American Mayor in the city’s history. And there were plenty of times she encountered racism, but because of Dr. Martin Luther King’s example, she knew how to deal with it.

“You know, I can’t imagine getting a fire hose sprayed on me, I can’t imagine dogs coming at me, I can’t imagine that kind of thing, but to have people in your face just acting belligerent, yeah, I’ve had that, but to keep a calmness and keep that inner peace, and that’s that’s what he stood for”

She says Dr. King wasn’t the reason she went into public service in the first place, but she said once she got there, he was a major influence. In addition to her work on the city council, she rose to the position of President of the National League of Cities and runs her own restaurant. She says he was definitely a role model for her and in turn, she hopes she’s become one too.

“I hoped to have done that for anybody, regardless of their color, because being civil and respectful of someone else is the right thing to do, and we were raised that way.”