Joplin Recycling Center hosts shredding event

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you want to keep paper out of area landfills and reduce the odds of identity theft, a free event in Joplin this weekend is ideal for you.

“We’ll have a shredding truck on site and it’s open to everybody in the five counties, McDonald, Newton, Jasper, Barton and Vernon counties are welcome to come, just residences, we’re asking not businesses or we’ll fill up too fast,” said Joplin Recycling Coordinator Mary Anne Phillips.

The shred event runs from 10 A.M. To 2 A.M. Saturday at the Joplin Recycling Center which is located on 1310 W. A St.

She says the shredded paper will be used to make other paper based products.