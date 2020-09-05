Joplin recognized for low cost of living

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin gets national recognition for its business climate and low cost of living. Business Facilities Magazine has released an annual ranking report — and Joplin makes the list twice.

Erin Slifka, Marketing And Public Information Manager, Joplin Chamber, said, “Joplin this year has been ranked number 8 in best business climate.”

The publication rates the country’s top locations of innovation and business opportunities.

“This magazine is read by site selectors around the country and site selectors are individuals who assist as that middle person for companies who may be looking at expanding or relocating businesses.”

With a growing focus on innovation and business, the Joplin Chamber says this recognition is a big advantage for the community.

“It really speaks volumes as far as being best business climate that we are a pro business community and our counterparts, our stakeholders, really invest in our workforce. We have a highly trained work force in this area.

Joplin also comes in at number 6 for having one of the country’s lowest cost of living.

Alisha Nunnelly, Realtor, Pro 100 Inc. Realtors, said, “You’re just going to pay a lot less in Joplin for utility costs, for groceries, even healthcare in Joplin is a lot lower than other places.”

And if you’re looking to buy, the time might be now.

“We’re seeing a huge trend in buyer’s right now. The main price point is around $150,000 to 250,000, a lot of buyers out there.”

Right now, Joplin’s cost of living is 21% lower than the national average.

“And it’s a great hub too, because we’re close. We’re close to everything, we’re closer to Kansas City, we’re close to Arkansas. Joplin is just a great community.”