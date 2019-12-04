Joplin receives grant for 2020 census

JOPLIN, Mo. — Planning is underway for the 2020 census, with a local agency spearheading the effort in Joplin.

Erin Slifka remembers the last census.

“I was in my mid 20s, I got the form and was excited to fill it out.”

That was back in 2010.

“It seemed simple.”

The census is on a ten year cycle, meaning 2020 will see the next nationwide count.

Ashley Micklethwaite with the agency One Joplin says it’s important that everyone is counted.

“Everyone’s that counted equals federal dollars that come to Joplin.”

Early estimates from the US Census Bureau suggest the Joplin population could be under-counted by 20 – 25%, which could lead to the potential loss of federal funding.

“Federal dollars that come to our community help with everything like schools, police and fire, roads, healthcare, housing – all things our community needs.”

The Missouri Foundation for Health has given One Joplin $35,000 to raise awareness of the census.

And it will be a little different than in the past.

Along with the paper form and responding by phone, residents can join the count online.

The One Joplin outreach aims to make that an easier option to choose.

“Allow us to buy tablets and set up hot spots around town.”

April 1st, 2020 is designated as the official US Census Day.