Joplin ranks high for manufacturing jobs

JOPLIN, Mo. — According to a new survey, Joplin is a great place to live if you want to work in the manufacturing sector.

The website, Smart-Asset, looked at 378 different metro areas across the country and ranked Joplin as the 25th best location in the U.S. To reside for the industry. Many of the components needed to make Joplin a manufacturing hub are already in place. Among them companies and education partners working together to supply a well trained local workforce.

Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Marketing & Public Information, said, “Have done a great job investing into workforce development and so they’re continuing to reinvest into the workforce, so as things progress, technology products, our workforce is continuing to skill up.”

Being located in the middle of the country, and having highway and rail access in all directions also plays a role in the ranking, as well as a low cost of living. If you’d like to see the entire report as well as the rankings, follow the link below.

https://smartasset.com/mortgage/best-places-to-work-in-manufacturing-2020