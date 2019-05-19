Joplin race honors the victims of May 2011 tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. - Thousands raced the streets of Joplin to honor the memory of the 161 lives taken in the May 2011 tornado.

The 8th annual Joplin Memorial Run brought runners from all over the world Saturday for a 5K and half marathon.

Sponsored by Freeman Health System, and Johnson, Vorhees, and Martucci Law Firm, the event raises money to help the city continue to rebuild from the EF-5's destruction.

Before both races, 161 seconds of silence were taken to remember each life lost, by both runners and those there to cheer on others.

Tammy Dannels, volunteer, says, "This tornado not only touched the Joplin area, but it touched all of the four states area. You know our hearts were with the folks of Joplin."

Event organizers also released balloons to honor those that were affected by the tornado.

