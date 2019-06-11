Joplin P&Z Commission opposes zoning change for medical marijuana dispensary plan

The Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission recommends denial of a request that would have allowed the possibility of a former wedding chapel to become a medical marijuana dispensary.

Right now, the property at 3925 South Range Line Road, just south of I-44, is zoned as single-family residential. But local resident Joe Burtrum Junior had requested to reasoned it as commercial. Burtrum says he wants to use the space and turn it into a medical marijuana dispensary. But, at a special meeting Monday afternoon, several residents spoke out against his proposal, citing traffic concerns. Even though the P&Z Commission is recommending denial, Burtrum says he’s not giving up.

“And I really believe it will be a good location because of the interstate and Range Line, easy access for people, and I just don’t think there will be the traffic that they think there will be on it,” says Joe Burtrum Jr, seeking rezoning request.

“I’m glad for the decision the Planning and Zoning Commission took in consideration the comments that were made in opposition to the zoning request,” says Derek Snyder, Silver Creek Resident.

Burtrum says he plans to address the commission again to see if they’ll reconsider their decision or he may even look at another location.

