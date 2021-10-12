Joplin Public Library receives award for outstanding public relations

JOPLIN, Mo. — An area library receives statewide recognition. The Joplin Public Library is the recipient of the 2021 Missouri Library Association Public Relations Achievement Award.

Chelsey Gatewood, who is the facility’s public relations and marketing assistant, says it’s the first time Joplin has received this honor. She feels the library’s long term strategic plan, as well as an emphasis on social media to promote their services, has something to do with the award.

“We just wanted everyone to be aware of what the library does, how they could be helped by the Library and that it’s just a welcoming place that we really invite everyone and anyone to come in to,” said Chelsey Gatewood, Library Public Relations & Marketing Assistant.

Even though she’s only part time, Gatewood says she is the first employee hired specifically to get the word out about all the services the library has to offer.