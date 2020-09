JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library is parenting with the Community Clinic to offer free flu shots.

People from four years old and up can get shots on Thursday the 24th from one to three that afternoon.

Doctors recommend the elderly get a different type of flu shot.

Documentation is not required to get the shot.

If you do go you will be required to wear a mask.

The next event will be October Sixth.