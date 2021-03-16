Joplin Public Library offering vaccine registration help

JOPLIN, Mo. — For anyone having trouble registering online to get their COVID-19 vaccine, the Joplin Public Library will be offering assistance Wednesday afternoon.

From noon to 4 p.m., staff from the Area Agency on Aging will be at the library to help with registration. The agency will also set up reminder calls for appointments and arrange transportation to and from vaccination sites.

Chelsey Gatewood, PR/Marketing Assistant, Joplin Public Library, said, “The vaccine registration help is available for all people. You don’t have to have a library card. It’s available for all ages. If you are eligible within the tier to receive the vaccine, the Area Agency on Aging and the Joplin Public Library want you to be able to come in and get this registration help if you feel the need to do that.”

No appointment is necessary and people will be helped on a first-come-first-serve basis.