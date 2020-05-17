Joplin Public Library offering curbside pick-up

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an effort to still provide educational materials for the community during this time, the Joplin Public Library is offering curbside pick-up.

Anyone interested can place books and DVD’s on hold, and the library will then contact you when your order is ready to be picked up.

Library staff ask that you have your library card ready, and they will bring your order out to you in your vehicle.

While their services are limited, they are happy to do what they can to keep everyone safe.

Eden Elliott, Circulation Supervisor, Joplin Public Library, says, “Well, it’s really important that we continue to serve our community the safest way for both our patrons and our staff, [and] to continue service but still keeping in mind the health of our community.”

Curbside pick-up is available Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

You can place items on hold by calling the library at 417-623-7953 or by visiting their website.

