Joplin Public Library launches Winter reading program

JOPLIN, Mo. — Patrons of an area library are being challenged to pick up a book and read during the first month of the new year.

It’s called the Winter reading program and it’s being put on by the Joplin Public Library. The program is available for readers of all ages, including children, young adults and adults and runs through the end of this month.

The self-guided program invites participants to read or listen to materials of their choosing and keep track of their completed minutes. Prizes are available for those who complete the program.

For more information on the challenge, contact information is listed below.

eelliott@joplinpubliclibrary.org