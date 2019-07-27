Joplin Public Library hosts free space trivia contest

JOPLIN, Mo. – It’s now been 50 years since man first walked on the moon.

But do you know the names of all three astronauts on Apollo 11, or the name of our first U.S. astronaut to go into space? These are the types of questions you might be asked Saturday at the Joplin Public Library. That’s the site of a free space trivia contest.

“Show up in space-related garb or dress up as their favorite sci-fi character, not required, but would like to encourage that for sure, but we’re gonna do some trivia, four rounds of ten questions, who ever gets the most wins.” Evan Martin, Joplin Public Library

The event starts at 3 pm and even if you haven’t registered for the free event, Martin says show up early and you can still play.