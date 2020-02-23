Joplin Public Library holds special Black History Month interactive event

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local organizations partner with the Joplin Public Library for a Black History Month interactive event.

The program kicked off with a living history presentation where Nanda Nunnelly acted as Ona Judge, an escaped slave, who shared her story about fighting for her freedom.

After the presentation, attendees could look through exhibits highlighting notable and innovative African-Americans.

Some exhibitions even featured local residents that helped shape the Joplin community.

Jill Sullivan, Post Art Library Director of the Joplin Public Library, says, “We have information about Lincoln Schools, Ewert Park, Marion Dial. Different people and places that are landmarks of the local black community.”

Sullivan adds the library was thrilled to see such a large turn out for the event.

The program was put on with help from the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center and Emancipation Committee.