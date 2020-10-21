Joplin Public Library helping kids celebrate Halloween

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Library is helping kids get into the halloween spirit without even going inside the building.

The facility has installed a story walk in the outdoor classroom area near the Northwest corner of the building.

Chelsey Gatewood, the library’s P.R. and Marketing Assistant says it’s designed to give the youngest patrons the chance to see and experience each page of the book close up.

Chelsey Gatewood, Joplin Library P.R. & Marketing Assistant, said, “Which is an interactive, family friendly, place where people can come and you actually read through a story book as you walk along the path, there’s one page per sign and you can interact with the um action prompts and it’s just a really good time and it’s Halloween themed.”

Gatewood says the display will be up outside the library until November 2nd.