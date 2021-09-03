Joplin Public Library exhibits Missouri points of interest for bicentennial celebration

JOPLIN, Mo. — A traveling exhibit in Joplin highlights points of interest from around the state of Missouri.

The Joplin Public Library is hosting the “My Missouri 2021 Photo Project.”

It’s a part of the bicentennial celebration, with images submitted from around the state. The 200 photos show Joplin murals and a Webb city storefront, as well as 4th of July fireworks and Missouri wildlife.

“It’s really inspiring – I see several areas I thought, ‘Wow, I didn’t know Missouri had that.’ And so now I’m already planning trips to go see those things,” said Jill Sullivan, Post Art Library.

The bicentennial photo project will be on display at the library until September 26th.