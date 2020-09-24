Joplin Public Library debuts binge boxes

JOPLIN, Mo. — You may think of streaming services if you’re bingeing your favorite shows, but that’s also now an option at the Joplin Public Library. The new binge boxes package four to six DVDs as one collection.

Patrons can check out up to two of the sets, along with six more individual DVDs. Collections range from medical movies in “when a flu shot won’t cut it” to action titles in “this movie will self destruct.”

Jeana Gockley, Joplin Library, said, “I think they’re very timely for covid as well because you are staying home and not going out as much – so the way that’s they’re being marketed is that they will maximize your home movie experience.”

The new binge boxes were funded in part by a grant from the Lemmons Charitable Trust. They are shelved near the front doors for easy access Or can be picked up curbside for those who prefer not to go inside the building.