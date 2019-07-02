Joplin property rezoning for medical marijuana dispensary; firm hired for city manager; Traffic Calming Policy moves forward

JOPLIN, Mo. —

Medical Marijuana dispensary – property proposal

A Joplin man hits another roadblock in his efforts to try and set up a medical marijuana dispensary in town.

Monday night, Joplin City Council members considered a proposal to rezone a property near Range Line and I-44 from a residential property to a commercial property.

Joplin resident Joe Burtrum Junior submitted the request in order to establish a medical marijuana dispensary.

Under Missouri State Law and Joplin City Ordinances, medical marijuana dispensaries must be under a C-2 or C-3 zone, which is typically reserved for bigger businesses with a higher traffic volume.

After much discussion, the council decided to amend the request and rezone the property to a C-1, which is for businesses with less traffic. Council determined the land shouldn’t remain residential, but it was not an area that could handle a high volume of traffic, so they felt that a C-1 designation was more fitting.

Firm hired to find next city manager

The council voted in favor of hiring Strategic Government Resources or SGR as the firm to hire Joplin’s next city manager.

SGR is a Texas-based company that has been in operation since 1999 and was started by a former city manager. Council members say they were impressed with SGR’s global outreach and resources to help find someone to fill the position. They say they believe those qualities will help lead to the perfect person for the job.

Joplin has been without a permanent city manager since Sam Anselm resigned back in March, leaving Health Department Director Dan Pekarek in the interim role.

Traffic Calming Policy proposal moves forward

Council members also moved forward on a proposal to establish a traffic calming policy.

The goal of this policy is to address road and street concerns around town including speed, safety and traffic.

This would give residents the chance to bring problems to the city and get them addressed. That involves a ten-step process that could lead to anything from higher visibility crosswalks, roundabouts and one-way streets.

Projects would be rated and handled by priority.

This proposal passed on a first reading this evening unanimously and will move forward to a second and third reading at the next meeting.