Joplin progressing on expanding wastewater system

JOPLIN, Mo. — Construction crews are making significant progress on a big ticket project to expand Joplin’s wastewater system.

They are installing a parallel line to beef up piping from Coyote Drive West along Apricot Drive, at a cost of $1.5 million.

The original lines have been there for more than 30 years and have had issues including a shutdown from flooding in 2015.

The wastewater lines handle service for about a third of the city, making this an important upgrade.

Lynden Lawson, Joplin City Assistant Public Works Director, said, “Applying this redundancy with the parallel line, we can go ahead and shut off the main line that we’ve had since the ’80s and actually do some camera work in there to find out what the condition of the pipe is.”

Work will continue for the next several months — they hope to be complete sometime this fall.