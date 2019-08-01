Joplin pool hours set to change as season wraps up

Breaking News
JOPLIN, Mo.—-Joplin’s three aquatic centers will begin closing for the summer on a staggered schedule beginning August 4th.

Ewert Aquatic Center will close for the season on August 4th. Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be open seven days a week until August 11th. Schifferdecker will feature extended hours on August 2nd and August 9 from 1 to 8 p.m.

Cunningham Aquatic Center will be open weekends only from August 3rd until Labor Day, September 2nd. During this time period, Cunningham will feature extended Saturday hours from 1 to 8 p.m.

All Joplin aquatic centers are open from 1 to 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. For more information, click here.

