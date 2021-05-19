Joplin pool hours modified due to lifeguard shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer swim season in Joplin, but, like many cities, the city’s Parks & Rec Department is up against lifeguard shortages.

Due to that reason, pool operations are being modified.

The Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be the only pool to open on Saturday, May 29th.

The Ewert and Cunningham Aquatic Centers will open later for swim lessons, fitness classes and junior lifeguard training.

Parks & Rec officials are recruiting lifeguards, and will host training sessions on May 21st, May 22nd and again, sometime in June.

Anyone interested, can apply at the Human Resources Department at Joplin City Hall.

The Schifferdecker Aquatic Center will be open seven days a week.

Hours are 1:00pm to 6:00pm extended hours on Fridays until 8:00pm.

Admission is $5.50 for ages 15 & under and $6.50 for ages 16 and over.

Also, the 250-person limit set last year has been lifted for the 2021 season.

Season passes are available along with scholarships for those who qualify.

For more information on how to apply or to sign-up for lifeguard training, go to the Joplin City Jobs website or the Parks and Rec website.