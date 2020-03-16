Joplin Police to enforce new policies surrounding threat of virus

JOPLIN, Mo.— The Joplin Police Department modifies its policies in lieu of national and local COVID-19 concerns.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland made an announcement on Facebook at about 5 pm Monday, stating that the department will continue patrols, but will maintain communication with citizens by phone when possible.

Reports will be responded to by phone instead of in-person, but this “only applies to calls that are not in-progress, violent in nature, or where a suspect is still on scene.” Instead of coming to the station, JPD encourages people to call ahead first.

“Our employees are exposed to a myriad of illnesses daily,” the statement explained. “Our primary concern as an agency is limiting the spread of any infectious disease, especially to the public we serve.”

To see a full list of area closures linked to the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), click here.