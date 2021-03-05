Joplin Police SWAT Take Wanted Man into Custody at Apartment Complex

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin man is in custody following a late night standoff with local law enforcement and SWAT officers.

JPD’s Cpl. Ketrina Jones says it began early Thursday evening as investigators received information a man wanted by Joplin Police was living at 1016 South Connecticut, Apt 6.

Given the history with the individual, law enforcement came prepared. At 10:30 PM. SWAT surrounded the building and secured the area. Officers then initiated a contain and call out.

At one point the Joplin Police MRAP* vehicle pulled in closer in front of the building. The armored vehicle is used as a shield for officers to get closer for approach.

Around 12:30 AM Cpl. Ketrina Jones of the Joplin Police Department tells us the man they wanted is in custody.

“It took a while but we got him,” Cpl Jones said. No one was injured and the unidentified man exited the apartment after about two hours.

We anticipate more information to be released later on Friday regarding possible charges and his identity.

* Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. Formerly used in active military duty. These retired vehicles are on permanent loan to police departments across the country, for use in protecting officers in situations like tonight.