UPDATE: Joplin Police locate missing woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - UPDATE:

Joplin Police Department posted on its Facebook that Suzanne Newline has been located.

------------------------------------------

A Joplin woman was reported missing by her family Tuesday and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Suzanne Newline was last seen near the area of 2500 N. Range Line Road.

She was wearing tan shorts, blue shirt, and gray tennis shoes.

Police say she is possibly driving a 2018 white Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plate 4WBR71.

If you have any information about the location of Suzanne or if you have seen the vehicle, please contact call JPD 417-623-3131.