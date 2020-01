UPDATE: Valerius has been found.

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Joplin Police Department is searching for a missing person with autism.

Valerius Walls was last seen running southbound from 1501 S Range Line Rd. (Walmart).

JPD says he has autism and may not listen if you come into contact with him.

If you see Valerius, please contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131 ext 405.