Joplin police respond to reports of shots Saturday morning

Joplin Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning on 5th Street.

Around 1 AM, Sergeant Clay Collard with the JPD says an altercation between two men broke out in the middle of street and one of the men pulled out a gun.

Shortly after waving it in the air, they fired two shots, causing the other male to flee in an unknown vehicle.

The male who shot the gun was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and they are currently being held at the Joplin City Jail.

According to the JPD, there were no reported injuries from the shooting.

