JOPLIN, Mo.- The Joplin Police Department released their weekly activity report for the week of February 7th-February 13th.

1528 Calls for service

297 Traffic stops

37 Crashes

190 Reports taken

132 Arrests made. 35 were felonies, 97 misdemeanors, 13 DWI/DUI, and 17 were narcotics arrests.

Comparing these numbers to the week before, the number of calls for service were up by 23%, traffic stops were up almost 30%, and arrests were up by 33%.