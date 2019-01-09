Joplin police officers awarded for their service to the Missouri Special Olympics

Two Joplin police officers are awarded for their help with the Missouri Special Olympics.

Officer Jason Barchak and officer Chris Dunning were recently named outstanding volunteers and unsung heroes by the organization. This comes after the two helped raise more than one hundred thousand dollars for the organization through fundraisers with the police department.

Officer Barchak has been helping with the Special Olympics for about nine years and says he seeing the joy from the competitors has motivated him to be an active donor to the program.

"And just seeing the, the joy and feeling of accomplishment they all had after receiving their medals from police officers especially, was really rewarding. So, it inspired me to get involved and help out a lot,” says Officer Jason Barchak.

The two were also given the chief's challenge coin by Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart. The JPD was one out of the four police departments in Missouri to raise more than one hundred thousand dollars for their charity of choice.