JOPLIN, Mo. – The temporary memorial set up in the Joplin Police Department lobby will soon close to the public.

The department announced the temporary memorial will close to the public at 5 pm Friday.

It was originally set up on a police cruiser outside the department on March 9th, giving people a place to show their respects for the officers involved in the shooting.

Many people have laid flowers, cards, and stuffed animals.

The memorial was moved inside the lobby on March 10th due to winter weather.