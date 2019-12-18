Joplin Police K-9 called to assist in locating subject from vehicle stop

Passenger bails during car stop and flees on foot

JOPLIN, MO. — At approximately 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, a Jasper County Deputy completed a car stop at the Kum & Go near 7th and Monroe Streets. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on an outstanding warrant, however, one of the passengers left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Jasper County requested assistance from the Joplin Police Department K-9 unit to assist in locating the subject who fled on foot. The K-9 unit was not able to locate the individual and the occupants of the car would not disclose the identity of the subject.

The other occupant of the car was released.

At this time the subject has not been identified and has not been located. More information will be updated as it is released from Jasper County Sheriff’s office.