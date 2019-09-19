Joplin Police Get More Drugs of the Streets

JOPLIN, Mo. –On September 18th, 2019 in the early morning hours Joplin Police SWAT executed a narcotics search warrant at 2936 E. 10th St. for investigators with the Joplin Police Departments Special Investigative Unit (SIU).

The search warrant was the culmination of narcotics complaint that was received by the Joplin Police Department. A search recovered methamphetamine from the residence.

Two arrests were made for possession of methamphetamine. Tammie Williams 50 years old of Joplin and Brianna Hilton 29 years old of Joplin were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine.