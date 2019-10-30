Joplin Police Dept. K9 Gunner has passed away

JASPER COUNTY, MO — We are sad to announce that K9 Gunner has crossed the rainbow bridge.

K9 Gunner was born in 2006 and joined the Joplin Police Department in January 2008. Gunner was from Holland and was a Belgion Malinois. Gunner worked from 2008 until he retired in 2015. After his retirement, he has lived at home with his former handler, Captain Nick Jimenez.

K9 Gunner served our agency well and enjoyed the retired life. He had recently developed some health issues and passed away from this life last night surrounded by his human family.

During his time with the Joplin Police Department, Gunner located 311.70 grams of cocaine, 506,260.10 grams of marijuana, and 1,131.65 grams of methamphetamine

He also responded to 263 alarm calls, had 132 officer assists, and 27 public demonstrations. He was also involved in 26 SWAT operations, conducted 56 tracks, searched 1,064 vehicles, and had 17 suspect apprehensions.

K9 Gunner will be missed by us all!