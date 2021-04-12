Joplin Police Department undergoing reaccreditation

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri policing agency is going under the microscope.

The Joplin Police Department is under review by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies – or CALEA. The assessment is held every four years, looking at everything from jail booking procedures to use-of-force and hiring practices.

JPD Chief Sloan Rowland, said, “It’s very important for us as an agency because it holds you to a lot higher standard. That is a national set of procedures and policies and standards that we try to achieve.”

Members of the public can submit comments as part of the review process. That will take place on Tuesday, April 13th at 4 p.m. at the Joplin Public Safety Training Facility.