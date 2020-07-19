Joplin Police Department responds to a local shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Joplin Saturday evening.

Just before 6 P.M., Joplin Police were called to 2925 East 9th Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to Freeman Hospital and is in critical condition.

According to police, a male suspect reportedly left the area just before officers arrived.

No arrest has been made at this time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.