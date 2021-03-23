Joplin Police Department releases results from DWI Checkpoint

The Joplin Police Department held a DWI Checkpoint at the intersection of 7th Street and Illinois Avenue. The full release detailing the results of the checkpoint can be read below.
“On Friday, March 19th 2021 the Joplin Police Department along with members of the Southwest Missouri DWI Taskforce and the support of MADD hosted a DWI checkpoint at 7th and Illinois Avenue from 9:00 pm Friday night to 02:00 am Saturday morning. The goals of the checkpoint
were to:
- Detect and apprehend impaired drivers
- Raise Awareness to the dangers of Driving while intoxicated or impaired.
- Encourage people to plan events and alternate transportation accordingly.
The following number were recorded from the checkpoint:
• 2022 drivers were contacted
• 17 field sobriety test were conducted on subjects
• 10 DWI’s
• 8 total tickets
• 2 Warrant arrests
• 12 Individuals arrested”