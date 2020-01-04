Joplin Police Department provides tips for avoiding scams in 2020

JOPLIN, Mo. — If there’s one thing none of us wants to happen in the new year is to become a scam victim.

There are some steps you can take to reduce the odds of that happening to you.

The key is to be on the lookout for certain types of behavior that should send up red flags right away.

Especially when it comes to your personal information.

Sgt.Nick Jimenez, Joplin Police Department, said, “If you ever receive a call from an unsolicited number asking to give you access to your computer, that’s definitely not a good idea, you don’t want to do things like that, there’s other things you can do also, uh trash, especially that deals with bills or personal financial information, instead of just throwing those in the trash, if you could shred those.”

Other tips include never wiring money to someone you don’t know, and checking out charities ahead of time to make sure they are legit, before you donate to them.

For more tips, you can contact the Joplin Police Department or the Better Business Bureau.