Joplin Police Department participating in No Shave November

Local officers are violating their facial hair policy for a good cause.

The Joplin police department is participating in no-shave november to raise cancer awareness and funds for charity.

Male officers are growing their facial hair beyond a mustache while female officers are dying a blue streak in their hair.

Officers will pay a fine of 10 dollars per week and a maximum fine of 40 dollars for the month.

All fines collected will be given to Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri — a temporary shelter for children to stay at while their parents resolve any family issues.