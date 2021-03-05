Joplin Police Department looking to hire more officers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The police department is a crucial part to keeping the streets safe, but now they’re having a hard time getting people to put on the badge.

The Joplin Police Department can hold 110 officers, currently sitting at 100 and looking to hire more,

William Davis – Joplin Police Department Captain, said, “We test several times a year and this is the time of year we’re gonna invite applicants to come in. People who are interested in being a police officer especially for the city of Joplin coming in and going through the process seeing if they can get hired.”

But getting people to come in and apply has been a challenge.

“For law enforcement in general it’s tough recruiting police officers at this time. A lot of it has to do with the climate in the political nature of things regarding law enforcement.”

Officer Clay Goldsborough says this was a bigger reason for him to join the force.

Clay Goldsborough – Joplin Police Officer, said, “I think it was a bigger reason for me to join. I don’t think it was mainly a concern for me, mainly because I know how Joplin Police Department operates as a whole and how I operate.”

“We’re looking at a wide variety of things that we can do to change to kinda be innovative in that field to try and get applicants to come to the Joplin police department,” said Davis.

But for Goldsborough it was a no brainier coming to Joplin.

“It came off as mainly the most organized and just the most friendly and welcoming department, so I think for me that was the biggest step,” said Goldsborough.

But it’s the badge on his chest that makes it worth it.

“For me it’s huge. It’s pretty much just a person that you can turn to and I’m always willing to help anybody in anyway shape or form that I can.”