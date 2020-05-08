Joplin Police Department K-9s get a refresher course

JOPLIN, Mo. — The furriest members of Joplin law enforcement are making sure they’ve got the skills to get the job done.

The JPD K-9 program is spending the week on certification and training.

All five police dogs are taking part, along with their human partners.

The certification includes both confirming current skills meet standards, while adding new skills to the mix.

Travis Walthall, Patriot K9, said, “Narcotic detection, and then the other dog has explosive detection. Tracking, building searches, handler protection.”

JPD Lt. Nick Jiminez, said, “The standards they have for their certification ensure that they are performing to the highest level. So it’s good to have this yearly certification to know that we are keeping up.”

The K-9s would normally travel to St. Louis for a police dog seminar.

But the covid-19 pandemic eliminated that option, trading it for smaller sessions closer to home.