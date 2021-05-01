Joplin Police Department faced off against Joplin Fire Department in a basketball game, Saturday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Several of Joplin’s first responders took to the basketball court for a competitive game — benefiting Joplin students.

Bright Futures, Joplin hosted their fourth annual Guns and Hoses benefit basketball game Saturday night at Joplin High School.

Officers from the Joplin Police Department and firefighters from the Joplin Fire Department faced off for the winner’s trophy.

All proceeds from Saturday night’s event will go toward bright future Joplin’s Snack Pack Program, along with purchasing school supplies and clothes.

Sarah Coyne, Coordinator for Joplin Bright Futures, says, “We’re so thankful for the Joplin Police Department and Joplin Fire Department and the way they will help alongside our students. I know that they look forward to this opportunity to kind of serve the community in a different way.

This event is Bright Future Joplin’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Joplin Fire Department took the victory over JPD…By a score of 64 to 49.

Ksn News Anchor, Mike Olmstead and Sports Director, Bailey Harbit also participated in the game.

Olmstead played on JPD’s team, while Harbit played for JFD.

