Joplin Police Department arrests two people for assaulting officer with bear spray

Two people are in custody after spraying a Joplin police officer with bear spray.

An officer was making a routine traffic stop in Joplin when he stopped a white Chevy pickup for not displaying its tags.

After approaching the vehicle, the officer was hit with the bear spray before the vehicle fled.

The pursuit involved officials traveling westbound towards Kansas on US-66

About 1 mile west of Galena the pickup began experiencing mechanical difficulties, causing the vehicle to stop.

Both suspects, a male and female from Peculiar, were quickly detained by the Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff’s Deputies.

Authorities discovered the vehicle was stolen from the Kansas City area.

Local EMS treated the officer and he is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.