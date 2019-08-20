Joplin Police conducting death investigation of elderly female

The investigation went from one of possible neglect/abuse to a death investigation

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — “August 19, approximately 4:10 PM an elderly female was taken to Freeman Hospital with medical complaints and possible injuries. Health and Senior Services contacted the Joplin Police Department and we responded,” Capt Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department tells us.

Then Tuesday, August 20, approximately 7:10 AM an 87-year-old Joplin female died at Freeman Hospital. The Joplin Police investigation has now shifted gears and become a death investigation.

An autopsy is being scheduled. (UPDATE: Press Release states, August 21, 2019, Noon).

On Tuesday afternoon, Joplin Police Detectives began gathering information for their investigation at the female’s residence.

Police activity and the Crime Scene Command Unit was noticed by neighbors and they called the tipline.

Capt Jimenez told us a press release is forthcoming. (UPDATE: Above, click to enlarge).