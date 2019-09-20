Joplin Police Chief talks local issues over coffee

‘Coffee with the Chief’ is held toward the end of each month at different locations in Joplin. Thursday morning, it was held at Chick-Fil-A on Range Line Road, with Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson also in attendance.

Topics discussed included information about Proposition B, an upcoming measure on the November ballot. It’s a half-cent sales tax that will help with recruitment and retention of emergency personnel.

Chief Matt Stewart says hosting this gathering gives the public a chance to communicate about issues in a calm setting.

“We’re able to talk with folks when they’ve not wrecked their car, when they’re not having an issue going on that they want us to come and fix,” Stewart explained. “This is just a time where we can sit down over a cup of coffee, talk about anything that may be going on in their area, talk about any questions they may have about the police department.”

If you’re interested in attending an upcoming session of ‘Coffee with the Chief’, more information will be provided on the department’s Facebook and Twitter pages.