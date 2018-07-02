Joplin Police Chief Offers Advice for Safe Firework Fun

JOPLIN, MO. - Now that fireworks are legal to shoot in Joplin for fourth of the July celebrations, the Joplin Police Department has some advice.

First, make sure their legal in the area that you live in.

If you're going to shoot off fire works make sure it's an open area and don't leave any other flammable materials near by.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of 250 people a day go to emergency rooms with fire-work related injuries in the month around July 4th.

The State Fire Marshal says across the nation, July fourth is the busiest day of the year for fires, and almost one-half of fires that day are caused by fireworks.

Authorities also say never mix alcohol and fire works.

"Make sure their aware of their surroundings and keep the young kids away and don't mix alcohol and fireworks and we try to come take care of those as we can and we try to handle those informally but if a citation needs to be issued we can issue a citation for it." said Chief Matt Stewart JPD.

As for disposal of used or un-used fireworks, simply soak them in water before throwing them away.

