JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – A Webb City man with active felony warrants, including Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, is taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Joplin.

It happened Thursday morning in the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue.

19-year-old Hunter Sease was at the address and refused to come out.

JPD officers and SWAT team members deployed chemical munition into the house before Sease eventually surrendered.

He is in the Joplin City Jail on no bond.

His felony warrants stem from a July 2020 vehicle pursuit.

Police say he rammed a Joplin K-9 officer vehicle on I-44, and continued fleeing into the city before crashing into a utility pole at 7th and Pearl.

As he was being taken into custody, authorities say he assaulted another Joplin officer.

He faces numerous charges from that 2020 incident.

An additional charge of Resisting Arrest is being sought after Thursday’s incident.