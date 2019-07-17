Joplin Police Arrest Man for Stealing Air-Conditioners and More

On July 8th, 2019 a burglary report was taken from 1116 S. Murphy Ave Joplin, MO in where multiple air-conditioners, tools, and construction supplies were stolen. Through investigative work a suspect was developed. The suspect was located at 1025 S. Sergeant Ave Joplin, MO 64801 on July 16th, 2019 and taken into custody for an unrelated vandalism charge. While detectives and officers were on scene at 1025 S. Sergeant Ave the neighbor to the address contacted police.

The neighbor reported that they had just arrived home and their residence located at 1027 S. Sergeant Ave had been burglarized by unknown suspects. The victim reported their home appliances had been stolen. The victim was able to supply investigators photos of the stolen appliances and the detective recognized those appliances as ones that the burglary suspect had posted onto a social media marketplace for sale. The detectives through further investigation conducted a follow up to a property located to the northwest of the city limits of Joplin, MO. They recovered property from several burglaries, the stolen appliances, a stolen motorcycle, and a stolen car hauler trailer.

The investigation is on-going. The suspect identified as Larry Reynolds Jr, 34 of Joplin, MO has been arrested for 2nd Degree Burglary, Felony Stealing, and 1st Degree Property Damage. Updates will be released as they become available.